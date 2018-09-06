

Montreal has unveiled its redevelopment plan for an area just west of Viger Square near city hall set to be known as ‘Place des montrealaises.”

The park, just outside the Champ de Mars metro station and on top of the Ville-Marie expressway, will go from concrete jungle to a beautiful site to commemorate 21 women who helped shape Montreal.

Here's an image of the new park:





Image courtesy: Design Montréal