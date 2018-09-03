Featured Video
New Turcot configuration opens on Tuesday
A new configuration of the Turcot Interchange opens on the morning of Tues., Sept. 4, 2018, and includes new ramps to Highways 15 North and 20 West. (Graphic: Transport Quebec)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 1:03PM EDT
Just when you think you know your way around the Turcot, it goes and changes.
Starting on the morning of Sept. 4, drivers heading north on Highway 15 will begin using a newly-built highway in the area just north of the Lachine Canal.
The new ramps to the 15 North and 20 West will also open on Tuesday morning, in the heart of the interchange.
The major revamp of the interchange is roughly two-thirds complete and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.