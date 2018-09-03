

CTV Montreal





Just when you think you know your way around the Turcot, it goes and changes.

Starting on the morning of Sept. 4, drivers heading north on Highway 15 will begin using a newly-built highway in the area just north of the Lachine Canal.

The new ramps to the 15 North and 20 West will also open on Tuesday morning, in the heart of the interchange.

The major revamp of the interchange is roughly two-thirds complete and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.