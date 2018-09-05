

CTV Montreal





A new made-in-Quebec tool is giving parents and educators the skills to help children who are exploring their gender identity.

Launched by the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais foundation – a group that fights bullying and discrimination – the tool includes a video of puppets broaching the delicate topic.

Jasmin Roy sat down for an interview with CTV to explain why this tool is necessary now – and who it is for, specifically.

“It’s how to deal with a child that needs our help,” he said. “How to love him, how to reach out to the child, how to help him to express his needs and to deal with his emotions... you end up understanding what to do as an adult, as a parent, to help your child be happy."



