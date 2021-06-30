MONTREAL -- One of Montreal's oldest hospitals will become a homeless shelter on Thursday.

Hotel Dieu, which was founded by Jeanne Mance in 1645, is among two sites that will become temporary shelters.

The new shelters will open as two other temporary sites close. Hotel Place Dupuis and the Pierre-Charbonneau Arena both served in that capacity during the pandemic, as permanent shelters saw their ability to serve the homeless population stretched by increased demand and the pressures of social distancing.

Hotel Dieu's patients and staff have been moved to the CHUM superhospital site, though the CHUM still owns the building. The 24/7 facility will be funded by the CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal.

As of Thursday, 100 people will be able to be housed at Hotel Dieu, though that number will eventually increase to 150. The shelter will be staffed during the day by the Old Brewery Mission and at night by Welcome Hall Mission.

Also opening on Thursday is a temporary shelter at teh Auberge Royal Versailles, a former hotel located near the Olympic Stadium.