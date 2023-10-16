New study shows how dangerous falling can be for Montreal seniors

A new study shows just how deadly falling can be for seniors in Montreal, especially in winter.

The study by Montreal public health released on Monday also pointed out that most falls are in parking lots. The study's authors are hoping this will make snow clearing a priority for the city and perhaps alter their strategy.

In Canada, falling is the principal cause of hospitalization and death from injury in people 65 and older.

In Montreal, 6,600 were hospitalized due to falling in 2020-2021. About 5,400 of them were over 65, while 2,600 were over 85.

Falling among men plateaus between ages 60 and 89 years, whereas falls among women grow steadily until age 89.

