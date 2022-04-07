New strike threatens Montreal, Laval daycares
A strike threat is once again looming over several public daycares (CPEs) in the Montreal and Laval regions.
In total, 83 CPEs in 115 facilities could be affected should a strike move forward.
Agreements in principle were technically reached last December between the Quebec government and the unions representing public daycare workers.
However, the employer concerned in this situation was not at that negotiating table.
They apparently now want to negotiate their own collective agreement, which would include regional clauses.
The Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montréal et Laval says it has since been unable to reach an agreement with the employer and is threatening to go on strike again.
The union, which is part of the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS), says it will consult its members on the matter at general meetings next week.
Vice-president of negotiations Nathalie Fontaine warns that the union is planning to recommend a strike to its members.
She says she does not yet know if the mandate will be for an indefinite strike or for strike days to be held on specific dates.
The parties are expected to meet again Thursday.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2022.
