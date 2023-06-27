New social housing project opens for Montreal women experiencing homelessness

A new social housing project in Montreal for women experiencing homelessness is seeing the light of day.

A building in the Ville-Marie borough used to be an inn, but now it's being turned into a social housing project by Chez Doris to help women get back on their feet.

"It will alleviate the pressure of our emergency shelter as well and will remove 20 women out of homelessness," said Marina Boulos-Winton, executive director of Chez Doris.

Located on Saint-Andre Street, the Bash Shetty Residence will provide 20 fully furnished bedrooms, brand-new bathrooms, kitchens, and even an outdoor patio area, all.. at the cost of 25 per cent of their revenues.

"It's a lot more affordable than any private apartment," said Frederique Potvin, the team lead at the Shetty Residence.

Potvin will help support the team of caseworkers who will help these women with daily life skills, outings and money management.

"Women will deposit their cheques, will pay their rents with those cheques. Any utilities like phone bills and then groceries, they will need to know how to make meals for themselves," said Boulos-Winton.

Although the women can stay as long as they want, the goal is to reintegrate them back into society, all while providing them the stability they need.

"I would say that half of the women who use our services are not so autonomous.. don't have the network to help or revenue," said Boulos-Winton.

The project, which cost more than $6.4 million, is partially being paid for by the city, the province, and by private donors, which she says could never have happened without these partnerships.

"The money for operating expenses are not sufficient to have around-the-clock services. The less autonomous people are, the more services you need to provide," said the executive director.

"We've never managed a residence in the past, so it's new for us big leap of faith."