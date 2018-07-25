

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s bike-sharing program is hoping to make the city’s cycling paths and streets a safer place.

On Wednesday, BIXI CEO Christian Vermette announced plans to fit 55 of the company’s bikes with laser lights. The lights, which will be installed on Thursday night, project a green bicycle icon five metres ahead of the rider to increase visibility at night.

The lights are the creation of a British company and have already been installed on 12,000 bicycles that are part of London’s bike-sharing program. Vermette said studies have found the lights increase the visibility of cyclists by 97 per cent for trucks and buses and 65 per cent for cars.

"Blind spots are a major concern, we know it's an issue that is said to make people uncomfortable and is the cause of many collisions. BIXI was really concerned about how they could make the trips people make every evening and night and early in the morning (safer)," said city councillor Marianne Giguere, who also serves as VP of the city's transport commission. "We're going to see if it makes a difference, if people appreciate it - cyclists and the people driving."

So far this BIXI season, there have been 20 accidents involving the bikes. With 20 per cent of BIXI rides taking place at night, Vermette said safety is paramount.

“We have a little surplus. In our contract, the city asked us to reinject that money into bike-share initiative programs. This program is not very costly, we’re looking at less than $10,000 for the project, which is not much when you consider the importance of the matter.”

Each bike will cost $150 to fit with the lights and Vermette said none of the cost will be passed along to riders. While there are similar, cheaper products on the market, Giguere said the cost is elevated because they have to be made custom for the BIXIs and installed in such a way they can't be stolen.

"The price includes the installation and shipping," she said. "It's a global price but of course if we decide to buy thousands of them to equip all the BIXIs it would be cheaper because of the large amount we would buy."

A study will be done at the end of the BIXI season to determine if they made a difference in terms of safety and then a decision will be made on whether to fit the rest of the fleet with the devices.