

CTV Montreal





There are many new rules of the road this spring in Quebec and they affect drivers, bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Some of the new rules came into effect on April 18 but most of the Highway Code changes made by Bill 165 come into effect on Friday May 18.

Bicyclists

Can ride through a red light when a pedestrian light is showing, as long as they come to a full stop first and give priority to pedestrians

Are no longer required to signal a stop (are still required to signal a turn unless doing so is unsafe)

Fines have increased, and are now $80 to $100. They no longer accumulate demerit points on their driver's licence

Are permitted to ride between lanes of traffic if the right-hand lane is turning right

Must stop when a bus is displaying stop signs

Drivers

Those with a learner's licence cannot drive between midnight and 5 a.m.

Drivers 19 and under with a probationary licence can only have one passenger aged 19 and under between midnight and 5 a.m.

Must stay at least 1.5 m away from cyclists and pedestrians when the speed limit is 50 km/h, or 1 m when the speed limit is less than 50 km/h

Fines for not using a seat belt, failing to indicate, and other violations have increased

Children must be in booster seats until age 9, or until 145 cm tall

The winter tire requirement will be in effect from Dec. 1 until March 15, but only beginning in 2019

Speed limits are now 30 km/h on designated cycling sharing streets, and 20 km/h on pedestrian shared streets

Passing in the centre lane, when it is reserved for left-hand turns, is prohibited

Motorcyclists

Are allowed to use high beams during the day

Are not allowed to lane split

Those with a learner's licence are no longer required to be accompanied

Pedestrians

Must walk on the shoulder facing traffic where there is no sidewalk, unless crossing the street is unsafe, or they are walking on a wider or better lit shoulder

Check the full list of the SAAQ's new regulations