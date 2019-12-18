MONTREAL -- The CAQ government on Wednesday acknowledged that scandals have eroded public trust in its police institutions and said a committee would analyze the relationship between police and citizens.

High-profile incidents involving the Montreal police, the SQ and even Quebec's anti-corruption squad, UPAC, have undermined public confidence in the police, according to a 53-page document released by the government.

"There has been some questioning about investigations that did not lead to accusations," said Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault. "There have been some stories regarding the internal climate in the UPAC among other organizations. So there have been a lot of stories that have indeed made people question some aspects of the police services in Quebec, and that is partly why we're launching this reflection today,"

The CAQ's five-person committee will, over the next year, speak with police forces, police unions, as well as UPAC and the BEI--which investigate police conduct when a person or suspect is injured or killed during a police operation.

The committee members are: Louis Cote; a former SQ officer, Nicole Gibeault; a former Quebec court judge, Bernard Sevigny; the former mayor of Sherbrooke, Marlene Jennings; a former MP, and Alexandre Matte; the former Quebec City police chief.

The committee will analyze the relationship between Quebecers and their police forces, and look for ways to improve that relationship, Guilbault said.

With files from CTV Montreal's Andrew Brennan.