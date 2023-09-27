New poll shows CAQ slipping in voter intention with Parti Quebecois on the rise

François Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is losing ground, especially in Quebec City, suggests a new Léger poll published Wednesday in the Québecor media.

The poll was conducted online among 1,028 Quebecers between Sept. 22 and 25. It suggests that the CAQ has 34 per cent support, down three points since last month, while the Parti Québécois (PQ) is in second place at 22 per cent.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) follows with 17 per cent of voting intentions, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) would get 14 per cent, and Éric Duhaime's Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) is closing the gap with 12 per cent.

In the Quebec City region, the CAQ has lost ten points compared with last month, according to the poll, which comes just a few days before the closely watched by-election in Jean-Talon.

At a news scrum at the national assembly on Wednesday, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon welcomed the poll results, which he said showed that the CAQ was not "unbeatable."

"We are encouraged," he said. "What is clear is that there is only one party that has a chance of beating the CAQ in Jean-Talon, and that is the Parti Québécois."