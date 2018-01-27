

The Canadian Press





Another poll, another reason for Francois Legault to smile.

A Leger-Le Devoir survey released on Saturday showed the Coalition Avenir Quebec, the political party led by Legault, is poised to win a majority government in the province’s upcoming election.

The poll showed the CAQ would garner 39 per cent of the vote, ahead of the 28 per cent who said they would support the Liberals. Of those polled, 20 per cent said they would support the Parti Quebecois and nine per cent said they would cast a vote for Quebec Solidaire.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee said he sees positives in the poll, despite his party lagging in a distant third among the respondents. At the PQ's National Council meeting in St-Hyacinthe, Lisee said the fact that two thirds of those polled said they want investment in health, education and money for programs for families and seniors is a positive for his party, as those are policy priorities for the PQ.

The CAQ showed strong support among Francophones, 46 per cent of whom said they would vote for Legault’s party.

The Leger web survey was conducted with 983 respondents between Jan. 22 and 24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent.

The Quebec provincial election will take place on Oct. 1.