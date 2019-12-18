MONTREAL -- Luc Rabouin, the new mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal, has been put in charge of Montreal's economy, commercial development and design.

The announcement that he was joining the city's executive committee was made Wednesday by Mayor Valérie Plante.

"Our administration is determined to support the city's economic dynamism, in particular through local businesses that contribute to the vitality of Montreal," Plante explained.

Rabouin was elected after longtime mayor Luc Ferrandez stepped away from political life due to his environmental beliefs.

Before entering politics, Rabouin was the director of strategic development at the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins.

He was also part of the management at the Corporation de développement économique communautaire (CDEC) Centre-sud/Plateau-Mont-Royal, now known as PME MTL.

Prior to that, Rabouin was at the Montreal Urban Ecology Centre and Communauto France.

Robert Beaudry, who had the file until now, will refocus his attention on housing and real estate, the city announced.

The Saint-Jacques councillor will also be responsible for the city’s largest parks, including the Grand Parc de l'Ouest project and Parc Jean-Drapeau.