New outdoor office spaces, art installations in downtown Montreal

Montreal’s business community is making another bid to bring workers back downtown.

Outdoor office spaces and five new art installations are part of the plan to entice workers who found alternative situations during the pandemic.

The office spaces will have air-conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter.

“I cannot tell you that people are coming to work downtown because we have those projects. I can tell you that this is an ingredient in the recipe to bringing them back,” said Michel Leblanc, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

The Chamber said just 63 per cent of workers are at the office part-time.

CTV News Montreal’s Sasha Teman has the full story in the video above.