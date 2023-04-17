New outdoor office spaces, art installations in downtown Montreal
Montreal’s business community is making another bid to bring workers back downtown.
Outdoor office spaces and five new art installations are part of the plan to entice workers who found alternative situations during the pandemic.
The office spaces will have air-conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter.
“I cannot tell you that people are coming to work downtown because we have those projects. I can tell you that this is an ingredient in the recipe to bringing them back,” said Michel Leblanc, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
The Chamber said just 63 per cent of workers are at the office part-time.
CTV News Montreal’s Sasha Teman has the full story in the video above.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed
A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Toronto
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
Criminologist: “Mosaic model” to spread across Canada as RCMP complaints mount
A New Brunswick community is exploring the idea of hiring private security guards, as complaints mount about RCMP service.
London
-
Serious injuries following horse and buggy crash
At least two passengers of a horse and buggy were injured following a crash Monday evening near Lucknow, Ont.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
Northern Ontario
-
Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury
Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.
-
Business is looking up for vertical farm in northern Ont.
A family in Sundridge, about 50 minutes south of North Bay, is having great success with indoor vertical farming -- also known as controlled environmental agriculture.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
Calgary
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
'Extremely rare' wolverine sighting made in south Calgary park
Wolverines are rare even in the places they're known to live but in Calgary city limits, they're unheard-of.
-
Media question restrictions apply only to Alberta premier, cabinet ministers say
Three Alberta cabinet ministers say the government’s new question restriction policy for media applies only to Premier Danielle Smith.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter set to open later this month
The Region of Waterloo says its new outdoor shelter on Erb’s Road is expected to open in late April.
Vancouver
-
No longer just the Lower Mainland, now the B.C. gang conflict: RCMP
RCMP are warning the Lower Mainland gang conflict has now spread across the province, with new details from a murder investigation showcasing just how interconnected it is throughout B.C.
-
Coroner’s inquest begins 8 years after death of Myles Gray
The BC Coroners Service began an inquest into the death of a Sunshine Coast man eight years after the violent altercation with Vancouver police that cost him his life.
-
B.C. premier outlines measures to address safety on transit
With a string of violent assaults on Metro Vancouver transit in the past week, BC United questioned Monday whether the province is acting fast enough to make the system safer.
Edmonton
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
Windsor
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
-
Former Windsor Spitfires forward a Star heading into NHL playoffs
Former Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston is excited to be on the Dallas Stars team playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
Essex council approves floating inflatable water park at Colchester Beach
A new floating inflatable water park could soon be coming to Colchester Beach in Essex, should council approve a new bylaw allowing the attraction.
Regina
-
Special weather statements upgraded to winter storm watches in Sask.
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches across portions of central and southern Saskatchewan Monday afternoon, upgraded from special weather statements.
-
'A sight for sore eyes': Spring clean up efforts underway across Regina
As snow melts around Regina, garbage that has accumulated throughout the winter is appearing at a quick pace.
-
'I want my staff to be happy': Regina auto repair shop transitions to 4-day work week
Employees at a Regina auto repair shop may never experience a case of the Mondays again.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, the injured a young boy.
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman warning pet owners after her dog eats discarded cannabis
Georgia-Rae Maxwell was walking her 8-month-old chocolate lab Ruhn when he found something that didn’t look quite right.
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
SUMA leaders call on province for better mental health and addictions supports
The provincial government needs to stop offloading mental health and addictions support services to municipalities, said delegates from Saskatchewan’s 459 urban municipalities gathered in Saskatoon.