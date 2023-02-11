New Montreal video game studio to hire 150, develop fantasy series

KRAFTON Inc. has opened a new studio in Montreal and plans to hire 150 people and develop a game based on the Korean fantasy series "The Bird That Drinks Tears." SOURCE: KRAFTON Montreal KRAFTON Inc. has opened a new studio in Montreal and plans to hire 150 people and develop a game based on the Korean fantasy series "The Bird That Drinks Tears." SOURCE: KRAFTON Montreal

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon