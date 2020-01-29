MONTREAL -- For many new mothers, getting back into shape can be a struggle – but some are trying to tackle it through a combination of fitness and conversation.

Called Buns and Bottles, the hour-long workout exclusively for mothers has been a lifeline for women like Sara Dimaulo.

"After I gave birth to my son, I had a bit of post-partum depression as well as post-partum anxiety," she said. "It happens to a lot of people, and it really helps to exercise."

Amanda de Luca started the fitness program two years ago, travelling between Montreal, Laval and Repentigny to help more than 100 women uplift each other, judgment free.

"The moms just love how they feel they call it their happy pill," said de Luca, a fitness trainer who runs Fit by Mandy.

De Luca also struggled with post-partum depression and anxiety after the birth of her daughter and said she wants to help stop the stigma around mental illness.

"I wanted to create an excuses-free, a safe place, for moms to train and on the emotional side, not to feel alone," she said. "It normalizes everything that you're going through. I often felt alone, and by that, I created a community to make you feel like you belong and feel safe."

The fitness trainer modifies exercises for women who are pregnant, and all women get their doctor's approval before taking part.

Not all of the participants had post-partum depression, but they all benefit.

"It helps emotionally, physically, mentally, especially as a mom, a stay-at-home mom. It's a nice way to get out with the girls," said Cristin Filacouridis.

The program features a variety of workouts drawing from a range of training styles and focuses on deep core muscles and realigning the body post-baby.

"I was looking forward to bouncing back after sharing your body for nine months with a little one," said Jacynthe Pitre.

Pitre used to do CrossFit, but now, four months after the birth of her son and with her doctor's approval, she's into Buns and Bottles.

"It's a little bit different, because there's less emphasis on strength. It's a little more about cardio, full-body workout, and it's a sense of community also," she said.

That community includes their babies and children, helping them to exercise guilt-free.

"It just felt so good to get back into something where I'm working out, where I'm blowing off steam. And it helps that I can bring my child as well, because then I don't have to worry about where I'm going to leave my baby," said Dimaulo.

There's also time set aside to talk about real-life struggles. The class starts with a conversation circle to talk about questions, concerns, things that are bothering or worrying them. The workout is followed by a cool down with the babies.

"Being a mom is tough, and being able to come and share that with other moms going through the same thing that we're going through, it's a very emotional thing," said Filacouridis.

That's what makes what is perhaps the hardest part of the program no sweat.

"We all share," said Pitre. "It's a community really. It takes a village."

