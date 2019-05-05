

The Canadian Press





The Quebec Liberal Party will have a new leader before the summer of 2020, officials said on Sunday.

Party members were taking part in the second day of the Liberals’ general council meeting in Drummondville.

The exact date of the leadership vote has yet to be decided, but they will be announced at a convention to take place in Eastern Quebec, likely in May, 2020.

The race will officially begin in the fall. As of yet, no candidates have officially come forward. On Saturday, two MNAs - Dominique Anglade and Marwah Rizqy - both said they may be interested in the job.

The party has been without a permanent leader since former premier Philippe Couillard resigned from politics following the Liberals’ defeat in the 2018 election.

Voting will take place over five days, with Liberal Party members casting votes by phone or online. The winner will need to get more than 50 per cent of the vote. Should no winner be decided after the first round of voting, the two top candidates will face off in a runoff vote.

Candidates will be able to spend a maximum of $500,000 in their campaigns and each will have to pay a $60,000 deposit.

Each candidate must present a petition with the signature of at least 750 members (including 250 new members) from at least 70 constituencies and 12 regions.

It’s anticipated that there will be four debates, with two being held in western Quebec and two in the east. One debate will be held in English.