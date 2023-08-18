New indoor aquatic centre to be built in Pierrefonds-Roxboro this fall
The City of Montreal has announced it will start construction on the first-ever indoor aquatic facility for the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro this fall.
Once completed in 2026, residents of the borough and the entire west end of Montreal will have free access to a 25 metre pool with eight swimming lanes, a recreational pool that will include a wading pool and water features, the city said.
It will be built in what's now a parking lot just west of the borough hall, conveniently facing Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School so that students will be able to use the facilities with ease.
The complex, which will cost an estimated $62.4 million, will also house a multi-purpose room and common areas and the plan is to ensure the space is inclusive and universally accessible
It will be financed largely by the city with, the Education Ministry contributing $7.5 million.
"It does cost a lot of money to do libraries and sports centres and building pools but it is necessary and it contributes so much to the quality of life of citizens. And you know, I'm a strong believer that every every neighborhood has its own identity," said Mayor Valerie Plante at the announcement Friday morning at the borough's library on Pierrefonds Boulevard.
The Borough Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Jim Beis said this new addition to the borough's infrastructure will be of great benefit to members of the community who up until now have had to send their children to sports centres a distance away for all their swimming lessons.
"So to have a proximity service that prioritizes folks from our community and L'Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve is huge...Now we will have a facility of our own," said Beis.
Ecological targets have also been set for construction of the building with the city "committed to exceeding conventional construction standards with this project, aiming for LEED V4 Gold certification," a city statement explained.
This story will be updated
