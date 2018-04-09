

Quebec’s health minister announced a new regulation on Monday, one he says should assure the province’s Anglophone community that they will have ready access to health services in English.

The new regulation is aimed at addressing concerns that were raised three years ago with the introduction of Bill 10. The 2015 bill massively reorganized Quebec’s healthcare and social services system, sparking an outcry from the English-speaking community that they would lose a voice due to the elimination of health boards and patients’ committees.

On Monday, several prominent English-rights advocates said they’ve been working closely with Health Minister Gaetan Barrette to address those concerns.

The newly announced regulation will create both a provincial access committee and several regional committees. The Quebec Community Groups Network said they will be working closely with the ministry to choose English-speaking representatives for the communities.

Community advocate Eric Maldoff said the new regulation means the Anglo community’s representation will be enhanced.

“We’ve got the regional committees and the provincial committee. Probably 300 positions, maybe a bit more, for the community to be actively involved in formal statutory roles that are recognized,” he said. “This isn’t improvised, this is for real. The challenge is really for our community, are we going to sit back and complain or roll up our sleeves, take up the challenge and get involved?”