New generation honours veterans at Vimy Ridge battle

The battle at Vimy Ridge is considered the most significant achievement for a young Canada, which was just 50 years old in 1917.

The battle took place between April 9 and 12 in Vimy, a strategic fight between the four divisions of the Canadian corp, and Germany’s 6th army.

Around 3,500 men died, with more than 7,000 wounded. German casualties were even higher.

Many of the soldiers came from Quebec, but as the director of The Vimy Foundation points out awareness of the First World War is fading.

"I think it's important to acknowledge the cost of the war for communities in Quebec, which we don't do quite as much as we could. Those people died. Whether they were volunteers or conscripts, their families lost them," said Caitlin Bailey, executive director of The Vimy Foundation, which educates Canadians about the war.

Army cadet Loic Verrault comes from a military family. Sitting in his bedroom, which is decorated with army memorabilia, he told CTV News he's the first to admit that Canada’s involvement in the Great War is largely overlooked.

"Our Canadian military history class was two classes, so two hours and 30 minutes and a small exam," said the 16-year-old in an interview.

"I'm very surprised every year when Remembrance Day comes around and when I wear my poppy, I'm really surprised how many people don't know the importance of it, the meaning of it. It's something I always try to explain."

But Verrault is taking it one step further. Next week, he'll be flying to France to take part in a Remembrance Day commemoration.

He will also reflect on the sacrifices made in the trenches and battlefields.

"I feel really glad that I have a chance to meet them, to learn about their stories what they did and why they did it. It's something that really sticks with me and I'm really happy about it," he said.

Verreault hopes to share with others what he'll learn from his experience.

"I'm really expecting to find out more information that I can bring back and tell people around me so that more and more know about the importance of that battle. And the importance of the war."

Every year, The Vimy Foundation provides scholarships to teenagers like Verreault who are interested in Canada’s role in the First World War.

Those who have already made the trip admit they learned a lot.

"Sometimes, we tend to glorify the past, but during the Vimy pilgrimage, we would learn about both sides, and we would learn about how to think about the war in a critical way, not just glorifying it,” said Manuel Sauve-Chevalier, who took part in the program last year.

The Great War was fought in the trenches, where malnutrition, diseases and unsanitary conditions were sometimes more dangerous than enemy bullets.

"You look at that and then you really realize how brutal all of this was, and the history is there in front of you. I think for us, our goal is really immersion," said Bailey.

Sauve-Chevalier said his research turned up a surprising fact about his family's involvement in the Second World War that he didn't know.

"Now I'm way more aware of what war was, and how we can commemorate it, and the program sparked my interest so I researched it and I learned that my great-great-uncle died in the Dieppe raid," he said.

He's part of a new generation keeping Vimy's memory alive, making sure that the sacrifices of their ancestors are never forgotten.