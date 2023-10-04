New fund aims to encourage innovation among medical specialists in Quebec
A new $5 million fund is hoping to encourage doctors to be more innovative when it comes to improving access to care in Quebec.
The initiative is a collaboration between the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), the Quebec Health Ministry's innovation bureau (BI) and the Institut de la pertinence des actes médicaux (IPAM), financed by IPAM's reserves.
The new "Fonds d'innovation Propulsion santé" aims to support clever ideas by medical specialists, with projects potentially being awarded up to $400,000 each.
The announcement was made Tuesday at the first "LAB persée" event, where hundreds of medical specialists were invited to discuss artificial intelligence and attend lectures on the subject.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, Réjean Junior Fortin, senior advisor for continuing professional development at the FMSQ, said he wants doctors to submit "even embryonic ideas" that could eventually be developed.
"[We want] initiatives that are as clinical as possible," said Fortin, noting priority will be given to projects that can be implemented "quickly" and have a direct impact on access to specialized medicine.
Once the call for proposals is complete, a committee will select the most promising initiatives to receive financial assistance in March 2024.
Those wishing to partake have until Oct. 19 to submit their applications.
-- The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 4, 2023.
