Montreal

    • New fund aims to encourage innovation among medical specialists in Quebec

    A new $5 million fund is hoping to encourage doctors to be more innovative when it comes to improving access to care in Quebec.

    The initiative is a collaboration between the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), the Quebec Health Ministry's innovation bureau (BI) and the Institut de la pertinence des actes médicaux (IPAM), financed by IPAM's reserves.

    The new "Fonds d'innovation Propulsion santé" aims to support clever ideas by medical specialists, with projects potentially being awarded up to $400,000 each.

    The announcement was made Tuesday at the first "LAB persée" event, where hundreds of medical specialists were invited to discuss artificial intelligence and attend lectures on the subject.

    In an interview with The Canadian Press, Réjean Junior Fortin, senior advisor for continuing professional development at the FMSQ, said he wants doctors to submit "even embryonic ideas" that could eventually be developed.

    "[We want] initiatives that are as clinical as possible," said Fortin, noting priority will be given to projects that can be implemented "quickly" and have a direct impact on access to specialized medicine.

    Once the call for proposals is complete, a committee will select the most promising initiatives to receive financial assistance in March 2024.

    Those wishing to partake have until Oct. 19 to submit their applications.

    -- The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 4, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    What to know about Canada's new House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News