New 'Freedom' convoy heading to Montreal this weekend

A "Freedom Fighters" convoy is being planned for Saturday, with opponents to COVID-19 health measures expected to drive from Ottawa to Montreal for a rally at Parc Lafontaine.

On his Facebook page, an organizer who goes by the name Can Ada angrily denounces Premier François Legault for possibly wanting to impose another curfew as of Friday.

"If he reconfines us Friday then on Saturday I’m inviting all the people of Montreal to come out and stay out," he says. "All this for a stupid flu."

There has been no recent suggestion of another curfew by the premier or Quebec’s interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, who held a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

In a statement to CTV News, the Sûreté du Québec says it is aware of the planned event and will be watching closely as vehicles make their way onto Quebec highways.

The Montreal police service is also aware and plans to monitor the convoy as it arrives at Parc Lafontaine.

A poster for the event said they expect to arrive at the park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.