New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing

A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.

A little over a year ago, Dion revealed doctors had diagnosed her with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome.

With cancelled concerts and postponed tours, many of her fans worried about the superstar singer’s health.

The French-language documentary 'Céline le silence' aims to demystify and understand the issues surrounding the condition.

Produced by Noovo Info and co-directed by Dany Bouchard, who has followed Céline Dion’s career for nearly 20 years, the documentary will include interviews with medical experts who will explain the illness, as well as interviews with many of Dion’s close friends and early collaborators.

The doc will be available on Crave as of Dec. 8 and broadcast on Noovo at 9 p.m. that day.



- With files from Noovo Info