New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
A little over a year ago, Dion revealed doctors had diagnosed her with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome.
With cancelled concerts and postponed tours, many of her fans worried about the superstar singer’s health.
The French-language documentary 'Céline le silence' aims to demystify and understand the issues surrounding the condition.
Produced by Noovo Info and co-directed by Dany Bouchard, who has followed Céline Dion’s career for nearly 20 years, the documentary will include interviews with medical experts who will explain the illness, as well as interviews with many of Dion’s close friends and early collaborators.
The doc will be available on Crave as of Dec. 8 and broadcast on Noovo at 9 p.m. that day.
- With files from Noovo Info
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
‘They're looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection, seeks court permission to close 'initial group' of stores
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
Russian lawmaker disputes report saying he adopted a child taken from a Ukrainian children's home
A Russian lawmaker and staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied media allegations that he adopted a missing 2-year-old girl who was removed from a Ukrainian children's home and changed her name in Russia.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
Multiple cars damaged by stolen front-end loader in Dartmouth, N.S., police say
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating multiple hit and runs in Dartmouth, N.S., that they believe involved a stolen front-end loader.
Cold snap brings back risk of snow squall
A passing cold front will drop low temperatures several degrees below late November averages in the Maritimes Friday night.
'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA
It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.
Environmental fund donates in honour of late Goderich mayor
The legacy of Goderich’s former mayor John Grace, will live on in the Maitland River watershed, thanks to his friends at the Goderich Lion’s Club.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck in North Bay
North Bay police are investigating after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening died of their injuries.
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
Woman, 37, dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 3
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 in southwest Alberta on Thursday evening.
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Waterloo.
Subdued Black Friday in Waterloo Region
It’s Black Friday, meaning many stores are dropping their prices – both online and in-person.
Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash
A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.
Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
$10M in crypto stolen after violent Richmond home invasion; suspect facing 11 charges
Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.
-
Windsor police getting almost $900,000 to help combat car thefts
The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service $899,749.98 over three years to help combat and prevent auto thefts in Windsor-Essex.
Three Blenheim men charged with drug trafficking
Chatham-Kent police have charged three men with gun and drug-related charges in Blenheim.
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.
Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill
The Ottawa Police has laid charged against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.
Cocaine, machetes seized in Vanier drug bust
Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a drug bust in Vanier that took place on Wednesday.
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.