QUEBEC CITY -- Minister of Education Isabelle Charest announced that as of March 26, in yellow alert zones in Quebec, the limit on the number of people who can participate in the same outdoor sports activity will be set at 12.

According to public health department directives, close, short-term and infrequent contact between participants will be permitted. This means that outdoor matches for team sports can be played with minimal contact.

As of Friday of next week, non-contact indoor activities will be allowed between occupants of the same private residence located in the yellow zone or between a maximum of 12 people with mandatory supervision in all public places.

In addition, extracurricular activities with students from different classes will be allowed. Outdoor, short contact activities will be allowed with a maximum of 12 students. Indoors, non-contact extracurricular activities may also be practised with a maximum of twelve students.

All activities must be adapted to respect the distance of two metres at all times.

In all cases, and in compliance with the rules, competitive situations will be permitted in the yellow zone during training sessions.

Charest added that the practice of any leisure activity or group sport indoors must be supervised by a person responsible for respecting health measures. And whether they are outdoor or indoor, the activities must take place in the absence of spectators.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.