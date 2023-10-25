New data shows 872,000 Quebecers use a food bank every month

More Quebecers are using a food bank on a regular basis amid the cost-of-living crisis in Canada.

In Quebec, 1 in 10 people are turning for help in feeding their families, which translates into 872,000 people using a food bank every month, representing a 30 per cent increase compared to 2022 and 73 per cent more than 2019.

"Families are just not able to make ends meet with the high cost of food at the grocery store, the high cost of rent," Maggie Borowiec, from Moisson Montreal, said. "Inflation is really driving this more than any other factor."

The Depot Community Food Centre in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) has started turning people away.

"Our food budget has practically doubled since last year, which means that I need to raise an extra $400,000," said Tasha Lackman, the depot's executive director. "The food baskets we're giving out are one-third smaller than they were last year."

The 2023 Hunger Count, released Wednesday by Food Banks Canada, provided a snapshot of the usage of food banks across Canada. It showed that this year, 21 per cent of food bank usage was by two-parent households, an increase of 19.3 per cent from 2022 and 18.8 per cent in 2019.

The data showed about one-third of food bank clients (642,257) are children.

According to Lackman, turning clients away is a new problem at the Depot Community Food Centre in NDG. She said the bottom line is they need money.

"For the depot, we can buy about $5 worth of food for every dollar given," Lackman said.

Food banks in Quebec are asking the province for $18 million. Quebec says it's listening and wants to continue to help.

"Last year, we invested $14 million. This summer, we invested $34 million," said Chantal Rouleau, Quebec minister responsible for social solidarity. "I want to transform insecurity into security. Food security."

Food banks say people can help by donating money or food.

"With one food drive that you do at your office or with your friends, that could feed a family for that week," Borowiec said.

With files from CTV's Natasha O'Neill