MONTREAL -- In order to deal with the Omicron variant that is creating an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases, additional health restrictions will come into effect as of Monday in Quebec.

The provincial government asked Quebecers on Thursday to reduce their social contacts by half.

In this spirit, restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, theatres and cinemas as well as convention centres will have to limit their capacity to 50 per cent.

The ban on dancing and karaoke will be reinstated, just one month after it was cancelled.

In boutiques and malls, the limit has been set at one customer per 20 square meters of floor space. This measure does not affect personal care establishments such as hairdressers and massage therapists.

Opening hours for Boxing Day sales will be extended.

The 50 per cent rule will also apply to places of worship and for essential public activities such as assemblies that will be able to accommodate a maximum of 250 people, but they will now have to require a vaccination passport.

For funerals, the current capacity of 50 people in attendance at a time is maintained. Public Health allows wedding and funeral ceremonies without requiring a vaccine passport, but with a maximum of 25 people.

For private indoor gatherings, the limit remains the same at 10 people or the occupants of three residences. Quebec has backed off on the possibility of holding gatherings of 20 people as of December 23.

As of December 20, measures will also be tightened in CHSLDs, private seniors' residences, intermediate resources (RI) and certain family-type resources (RTF). For example, only one visitor or caregiver at a time, for a maximum of four people per day, will be allowed to visit a person living in CHSLDs and certain RI-RTFs. Relatives and visitors will also be prohibited from accessing common areas, with the exception of relatives assisting with a resident's feeding.

In the teaching environment, masking in the classroom and common areas has been reintroduced. The return to class after the holiday break is scheduled for Jan. 10 for the secondary, college, university and vocational training sectors. The scheduled return to school date for the elementary level is maintained.

There are also new restrictions on sports and recreation. Tournaments or competitions have been suspended and there is a limit of 25 participants indoors.

Quebec also strongly recommends telecommuting. The wearing of masks at all times and the physical distance of 2 metres must again be respected in the workplace.

200,000 RAPID TEST KITS

Another action that is being added due to the emergence of the new variant is the delivery of rapid tests to pharmacies. The first shipments are expected to arrive on Monday in close to 2,000 pharmacies in Quebec.

Each pharmacy should receive a first case of 108 kits of five tests tomorrow, or Tuesday at the latest for some pharmacies located in more remote areas, the Association québécoise des distributeurs en pharmacie (AQDP) say.

"Every day thereafter, until Dec. 23, new rapid tests will arrive in Quebec and will be immediately distributed to all Quebec pharmacies," the AQDP said in a statement Sunday.

The mandate to deliver some 800,000 COVID-19 test kits to pharmacies by the start of the holiday season has been given to Quebec's pharmaceutical distributors, who supply all of the province's hospitals and pharmacies with drugs on a daily basis.

"We anticipate strong demand across Quebec and are fully aware of the challenges associated with limited supplies. Along with our pharmacy owner partners, we are asking for the public's patience and cooperation in this context," said AQDP president Albert Falardeau in a statement.