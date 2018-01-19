

CTV Montreal





Starting Monday drivers on Highway 20 East will have a new route to access Highway 15 North.

The ramp for eastbound drivers to get onto Decarie is moving several hundred metres west--so it will be the first ramp drivers come across.

Drivers will then head along Pullman Blvd. and go under the interchange before looping around and approaching Decarie from the east. The route is indicated on the accompanying photo in purple.

Those heading downtown should stay in the centre lane, while those going to Highway 15 South will remain on the right.