MONTREAL -- The Chinese Family Services Centre of Montreal on Monday announced a new community centre in the heard of Chinatown.

"We're going to open it to the entire community. They can have activities. We can continue to help people who need help. As we say, we are the people who help people," said Pauline Wong, honourary president of the organization.

Wong said the organization recently acquired a building on Clarke St., in Chinatown, but it needs to be renovated, so, the city is stepping in with $150,000.

"This center gives so many services for immigrants, but people that are here. They do inter-generational work. So we had to support them," said Mayor Valerie Plante.

The community centre will be a welcome addition to Clarke St. Plante added.

"Tourists come, of course, and we love it. but there are also people living here," she said. "I just love this, and we need to preserve it."