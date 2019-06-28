

La presse canadienne





The official inauguration ceremony of the new Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge is underway, with Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne and former federal transport minister Denis Lebel, who launched the new bridge project, on hand.

Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and her predecessor Denis Coderre were all also in attendance.

The bridge opened to inbound traffic on Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic to the South Shore will be allowed as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

As for the old Champlain Bridge, inaugurated just 57 years ago, on June 28, 1962, it will be closed for good as of 10 p.m. Friday before being dismantled at the beginning of next year.



More to come.