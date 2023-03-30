New cases of mpox diagnosed in Montreal: public health

One month almost to the day after the health ministry officially announced the end of the mpox outbreak in Quebec, new cases have appeared in Montreal, according to public health.

In an update of its "call for vigilance," the Montreal public health agency said that "after several months without reporting new cases" in the city, two laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported since March 17.

This infectious disease, previously known as monkeypox, disproportionately affects men who have sex with men. The two recently reported cases are believed to be linked to men who have travelled to countries where local transmission is well documented.

While the epidemic was considered over in Montreal and Quebec, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is still a "public health emergency of international concern."

According to information provided by Montreal Public Health, the two recently infected individuals both received at least one dose of the preventive vaccine Imvamune, which reduces the risk of contracting the disease and developing serious complications.

The virus is transmitted through direct skin or mucous membrane contact with an infected person's lesions or biological fluids. It can also be transmitted by respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact.

The main symptoms are fever, headache, fatigue, chills, body aches and swollen lymph nodes. Rashes then appear on the face and elsewhere on the body. These rashes can be very painful, health experts warn.

MORE THAN 500 CASES

Between May and October 2022, about 400 probable and confirmed cases of mpox were diagnosed in Montreal. Across Quebec, the Ministry of Health counted 526 probable or confirmed cases in connection with this outbreak.

A rapid vaccination campaign deployed by Montreal Public Health in the summer of 2022 slowed the spread of mpox.

It is estimated that 54 per cent of the population at risk in the Montreal area received a first dose of the vaccine, while 24 per cent received a second dose.

Public health is calling for vigilance among health professionals to identify other cases and promote the preventive vaccine to people who are at risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2023. The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial decisions.