Parents who drive, be warned – the new car seat regulations are now in effect.

Under the new rules, which came into effect on Thursday, children who are nine years old and younger, or who stand 1.45 m tall (4’9”) or shorter must sit in a booster or car seat.

Violation of the law carries a fine of up to $100 and three demerit points.

In a bid to help parents and adjust and teach the importance of car seats and their proper use the SAAQ has posted online guides and educational materials.

Drivers can also make appointments with CAA Quebec to ensure their car seats are installed properly.