Parents should prepare their vehicles because new regulations for car seats come into effect on April 18, 2019.

As of that date all children will need to use car seats or booster seats until they are nine years old, or stand more than 1.45 m tall {4'9").

Under the current regulations children needed to use a booster seat unless the height of their torso and head, measured from their bottom while sitting, was 63 centimetres. Many people found that confusing.

Breaking the law can result in a fine of up to $100 and three demerit points.

The SAAQ is encouraging people to teach their children about the importance of car seats and their proper use, and offers online guides and other educational material for kids.

Drivers can also make appointments with CAA Quebec and other agencies to make sure their car seats are installed correctly.