

CTV Montreal





Wednesday marked the first day of Montreal's new pet bylaw.

It came in the wake of an incident on Sunday where a pitbull-type dog attacked two children.

Their grandmother, who had just started caring for the animal, may face criminal charges.

Montreal's new legislation will require owners to report if a dog bite occurs.

Residents will be allowed to file complaints about dangerous dogs as well.

It'll all be kept in a registry.

People can also call 311 if they feel unsafe around a dog.

Critics argue that this new law could pit neighbours against eachanother.

"It will be chaos," said criminal lawyer Charles B. Cote. "Anyone will be able to call in and report if they don't like the neighbour's dog. 'Oh he looked at me angrily, he barked at me and I was afraid.'"

According to dog trainer Ginette Heppelle, part of the problem is that people don't understand how their pets communicate.

She feels that an informed owner can prevent a dog bite from happening by reading their pet's movement.

"It's very subtle body language," she said. "It's licking the lips, turning the head, avoiding eye contact."