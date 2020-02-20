MONTREAL -- The blockade of a railway line in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore of Montreal, by supporters of Indigenous people in Wet'suwet'en has delayed the planned resumption of Via Rail service between Montreal and Quebec City.

Service on the busy corridor was set to resume Thursday, but Via Rail announced that the resumption has been postponed until at least the end of the day Friday.

The new blockade gave Via Rail "no other option" to push back the resumption of service, the company said in a statement.

Service between Montreal and Ottawa is scheduled to resume Saturday. Service on the complete Windsor-Quebec City corridor is currently expected to resume Sunday.

On Wednesday, Via Rail announced that it is temporarily laying off some 1,000 employees due to the impact of blockades across the country.

Blockades of railway lines across the country have caused widespread passenger and cargo train delays and cancellations.

The blockades are being set up in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation of northern British Columbia, who are opposing the construction of a new pipeline through their territory.