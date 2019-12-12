MONTREAL -- There are plans to build a new VIP cinema complex at the Montreal Forum, specifically designed for adults aged 18 and over.

The structure will take over the theatre’s lower level and once construction is complete, will be renamed Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP.

"As Canada's entertainment landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to offer our guests in Montreal new experiences that cannot be replicated at home," said Daniel Séguin, Cineplex vice-president of operations in Eastern Canada and general manager of Quebec.

"The new VIP Cinemas will improve on our current offerings and provide adult movie-lovers with a night out in a unique and luxurious setting designed just for them."

The five VIP auditoriums will feature plush recliners where movie-goers can order food – including salads, burgers, pizzas and desserts – and drinks – including beer, wine and cocktails – delivered directly to their seats.

The cinema will also feature a lounge for guests to sit before and after the movie.

The province's first VIP cinema opened at Cineplex Odeon Brossard Cinemas and VIP in 2012.

The Forum’s VIP theatre is expected to open in April 2020.

A third, at the Royalmount mega-mall project, is expected to open in 2022.