Nestlé recalls baby cereals due to possible contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.
The product affected by the recall has an expiry date of May 30, 2025, and the universal product code 0 65000 13361 5.
The agency recommends that the affected product not be consumed, sold, served, or distributed but discarded or returned to the place of purchase.
This product is available in several provinces, including Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.
The recall is the result of analyses by the agency, which is currently conducting an investigation. However, in a press release, the CFIA said that no cases of illness linked to the recalled cereals have been reported.
The government agency says food contaminated with Cronobacter "may not show visible signs of spoilage or have a suspicious odour, but may still cause illness."
Cronobacter can cause serious, even fatal, illnesses in babies. In infants under one, the bacteria can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures.
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 4, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for men's 100-metre final in Paris
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse did not qualify for the men's 100-metre final at the Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in his semifinal.
Does Forever 21 'actually care' about plus-size shoppers? These TikTok users think not
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
U.S. and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in 'multi-front war' with Iran
Israel is already in a 'multi-front war' with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
-
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Ottawa
-
16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
-
Paddleboarding, yoga 'a very humbling experience': Instructor
An Ottawa paddleboarding and yoga instructor says practicing yoga on a paddleboard is a calming and grounding experience.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Nova Scotia on Sunday.
-
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
N.L.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Extreme forest fire hazards in parts of the northeast, 4 fires not under control
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
-
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
London
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
-
FCFF to honour hometown actor that made it big in Hollywood
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
-
London's Damian Warner calls Olympic decathlon withdrawal his 'worst nightmare'
Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
Windsor
-
Windsor musician Joel Bishop dead at 44
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
-
Canada’s women’s relay Olympic swimming team miss the podium
In the final swimming event to take place at Paris 2024, the American team set a new world record, swimming the 4x100m women’s relay in just 3:49.63.
-
Windsor is spraying this invasive plant – here’s why you should phone it in if you spot it
The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System beginning on August 12 - but what is it, and why is it dangerous?
Barrie
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
-
Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau makes stop at Vancouver's Pride events, does not walk in parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
-
Wildfire service expands evacuation orders in B.C.'s southern Interior
Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.
-
Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.
More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday, and while cooler weather is incoming, the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
-
Woman seriously injured in head-on collision on Malahat highway
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Malahat Saturday evening, according to local RCMP.
-
Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.
More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday, and while cooler weather is incoming, the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.
Winnipeg
-
Welcome, Bienvenidos, Mabuhay!: Which Folklorama pavilions are open this week
The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg.
-
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
-
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
Calgary
-
Heavy winds wreak havoc at Fort McLeod campground
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night.
-
2 B.C. residents dead in Highway 22 collision north of Cremona
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Edmonton
-
Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Water rescue underway at Moose Lake: RCMP
Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.
Regina
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
-
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Saskatoon
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
-
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.