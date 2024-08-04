Nestlé recalls baby cereals due to possible contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.

The product affected by the recall has an expiry date of May 30, 2025, and the universal product code 0 65000 13361 5.

The agency recommends that the affected product not be consumed, sold, served, or distributed but discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

This product is available in several provinces, including Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

The recall is the result of analyses by the agency, which is currently conducting an investigation. However, in a press release, the CFIA said that no cases of illness linked to the recalled cereals have been reported.

The government agency says food contaminated with Cronobacter "may not show visible signs of spoilage or have a suspicious odour, but may still cause illness."

Cronobacter can cause serious, even fatal, illnesses in babies. In infants under one, the bacteria can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 4, 2024.