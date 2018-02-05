

CTV Montreal





The City of Westmount is hoping to revive a section of St. Catherine Street just west of Atwater Ave. – a block largely abandoned for years, with just a few shops remaining.

When you think St. Catherine Street, you typically think thriving businesses – and it’s a perception that developers are hoping to change.

Planned for the southwest side of Atwater, the new development hopes to mimic changes seen on the east side – where new condos, shops, and cafes have sprung up in the last few years.

“We realized we need to spur some economic development in that area – it’s the entry way into Westmount, and it looks pretty bad,” explained city councillor Cynthia Lulham. “We up-zoned it, and this is the first development to come from that up-zoning.”

The plan outlines the construction of seven and 10 story buildings with retail outlets on the ground floor, commercial in the middle, and rental apartments at the very top.

Real estate firm BSR Group is the company who filed the request to demolish the existing structures on the plot where the hypothetical condominiums would be built.

They could start planning as soon as February 19th, assuming the file is approved.

“Being on the planning advisory committee, they have been for it. I’m not an architect, so I would take their recommendation – but it is what we want to see in the area,” Lulham said.

Local merchants and business owners seem to be receptive to the idea, saying that the project will beautify an under-exploited area of Westmount.

And even though an injunction filed by a business owner could delay demolition plans, many residents say the project is both needed, and welcomed.