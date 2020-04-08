MONTREAL -- At one of Laval’s long-term care facilities, eight people have died and 105 have tested positive for COVID-19, the Centre integre de sante et de services sociaux de Laval (CIUSSS) announced Tuesday.

The CIUSSS Laval decided to test all residents at the Centre d'hébergement et de soins de longue durée de Sainte-Dorothée on Friday after several residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additional tests were performed on 174 residents, 69 of which tested positive. At 105 total positive results, nearly half of the centre’s residents have caught the virus.

Two other long-term care facilities in Laval have 17 residents each who’ve tested positive. There have been seven deaths the Centre d'hébergement et de soins de longue durée La Pinière, and one death at the Centre d'hébergement et de soins de longue durée Fernand-Larocque.

“We, public health, don’t know what exactly happened (at Sainte-Dorothée),” said CIUSSS Laval communications director Judith Goudreau. “This virus is problematic, in the sense that we can be carriers without knowing it. That could have been the case with employees with no symptoms who came to work, or visitors also who came to the centre, so it’s a very particular situation.”

Measures have been put in place to limit the virus from spreading further, such as confining people to their rooms, testing all employees and making sure government protocols are being followed, which the centre has been doing since the pandemic began.

“Before visits were banned, visitors could have not had symptoms,” Goudreau said. “We don’t have the answer.”

The CIUSSS Laval is setting up a special team dedicated to communicating with residents’ family members during the pandemic, and updates on cases in their facilities are expected Wednesday afternoon.