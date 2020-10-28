MONTREAL -- Nearly 80,000 Quebec seniors living at home reported having experienced mistreatment in 2019.

Those are the findings of an investigation into the mistreatment of seniors, called "Enquete sur la maltraitance envers les personnes ainees au Quebec 2019 - Portrait de la maltraitance vecue a domicile." It was published on Wednesday by Quebec's statistics institute (ISQ),

The figure, which stands at 78,900, represents approximately six per cent of the Quebec population aged 65 and up.

Seniors living in long-term care homes -- ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic -- were not assessed in this survey.

Psychological abuse is reported most often -- by just over 60,000 seniors. Others (about 10,000) reported physical abuse, financial abuse (10,000), physical neglect and sexual abuse (about 6,000 each). Seniors were able to select more than one response to the survey's questions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.