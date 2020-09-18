The long-awaited expansion of the Verdun Hospital has received the green light from the Quebec government.

The $264.9 million project will increase the number of single-bed rooms from 24 to 144 while maintaining the existing 244 beds in total.

The new single-bed rooms and some shared rooms will be located in a new five-storey pavilion to be located on four adjacent lots which are currently being purchased.

Construction on the expansion will begin next year.

In a separate $32-million project, a new two-storey building is also being built to house the hospital's hematology-oncology clinic as well as 36 individual rooms with toilets.