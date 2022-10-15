Nearly 2,000 people a year suffer a traumatic brain injury in Quebec: study

Every year in Quebec, about 2,000 people suffer a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), a shock that can sometimes leave serious long-term consequences.

According to data provided by the organization Connexion TCC.QC, 77 per cent of the victims of a cranial trauma will suffer from insomnia and depression symptoms.

It is for these reasons, among others, that the organization is organizing its 19th Quebec Brain Injury Week.

From October 15 to 21, around 40 activities are planned in 16 regions of Quebec to raise awareness of the dangers of head injuries and to try to prevent them.

This year, the theme is "Ne te Lasse pas Tomber," which is a literal reminder that falls are the leading cause of TBI in Quebec. In addition, figuratively speaking, organizers want to encourage victims who suffer from after-effects to hang on.

Executive Director of Connexion TCC.QC Marjolaine Tapin points out that following a head injury, people can experience balance problems, anxiety, irritability and fatigue.

She said many in society do not know about these symptoms and they can be misinterpreted by those around them. Hence the importance of raising awareness.

Connexion TCC.QC, which is the umbrella organization for associations of brain-injured people in Quebec, is composed of 15 member organizations in 16 regions. They serve close to 4,000 people living with a TCC and their loved ones.