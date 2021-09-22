MONTREAL -- Ruth Ellen Brosseau’s return to politics from a nearly two-year stint on her rural Quebec farm may have to wait a little longer, with the last mail-in votes counted in her riding that was too close to call since Monday’s election.

CTV News’ decision desk declared early Wednesday evening that incumbent Bloc Quebecois MP Yves Perron narrowly defeated Brosseau by 933 votes in the fight for the Berthier-Maskinongé riding.

The Bloc MP won 19,133 votes, while the NDP hopeful took in 18,200 votes.



Berthier-Maskinongé was among a number of ridings in Quebec that are still waiting for official results.

— This is a developing story that will be updated.