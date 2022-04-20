NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' Quebec's recognition of a housing crisis

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh "appreciates" that Francois Legault's CAQ government recognizes for the first time the existence of a housing crisis in Quebec.

"We don't really want to create any bickering, but it's clear that this has been a problem for a long time, and the province hasn't recognized that," said Singh on Wednesday. "Now there's a change. We appreciate that the province has recognized that this is an issue.

"We know that the other parties have long raised this issue, that the cost of housing is rising very quickly and particularly in Quebec and Montreal."

Singh was visiting a borough in the west of Montreal, accompanied by Alexandre Boulerice, to highlight the "victories" obtained by the New Democratic Party (NDP) to address the crisis.

At the outset, Boulerice, the only NDP MP in Quebec, welcomed the fact that "everyone agrees that there is now a housing crisis."

"We will then all work to be able to improve the situation," said Rosemont MP.

Singh said that the failure to admit the existence of this problem has led to a lack of action on the part of governments, which is now reflected in the current housing situation, including a significant increase in rents.

On Tuesday, Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest agreed in an interview with Quebecor media that in some cities "we can say that it is a housing crisis situation," with the vacancy rate below 1 per cent in many places.

This statement contrasts with the comments made last May, when the CAQ minister said that Quebec "is not at all in a housing crisis."

NDP GAINS

In front of an apartment building in the borough of LaSalle, Singh boasted about the gains his party made in the deal with the Liberals to ensure the survival of the Trudeau government in the budget vote.

In particular, the NDP leader was pleased that the proportion of affordable units in a housing project has been increased from 20 to 40 per cent in order to be eligible for a federal grant. A rent that is considered affordable is also being revised from $2,225 to $730 per month, Singh said.

He also highlighted the one-time $500 supplement to help families struggling to find affordable housing.

Singh also intends to push the Liberals to ensure that 100,000 new homes are built within five years, a promise that is also part of the NDP-Liberal deal.

"If we had been in power, we would have done more, but this is something that will really help people," he said.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the construction industry in terms of labour and materials, the NDP leader believes the government has the power to deliver on its commitment if it shows courage.

DENTAL CARE: WITHOUT THE PROVINCES

On the introduction of a national dental care program - another commitment the Liberals made to win NDP support - it can be done without the provinces, Singh said.

The initial component of the plan would apply for its first year to children under 12 before expanding to other categories of the population, and would aim to reimburse dental bills for families without coverage, he explained.

"We're not hiring dentists, we're not interfering in jurisdictions," said Singh. "We already have a system that pays for natives and people in the Canadian Armed Forces. We are increasing this payment system."

He said Quebec will be allowed to opt out with full compensation, but he hopes the province will participate in the program. Quebec's health insurance plan provides free services for children under 10 years of age and those receiving last-resort financial assistance.

As for universal implementation, Ottawa and the provinces will have to work together, the NDP leader agreed.