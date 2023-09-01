NDG tenants 'sad and traumatized' after landlord cuts down treasured old tree without a permit

A large, old but healthy tree outside an apartment complex in NDG was chopped down by the landlord without a permit and for no good reason, say devastated tenants. Submitted photo. A large, old but healthy tree outside an apartment complex in NDG was chopped down by the landlord without a permit and for no good reason, say devastated tenants. Submitted photo.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon