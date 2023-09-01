NDG tenants 'sad and traumatized' after landlord cuts down treasured old tree without a permit
Some tenants living in an apartment complex in NDG say they are devastated that an old and healthy tree on the property was cut down at the behest of the building's owner, who lacked the necessary permit, according to the borough.
The tree, growing in front of a building located on Notre-Dame-de-Grace Avenue near Grand, provided much-desired shade for some apartments and balconies.
"I feel I definitely had a rather profound relationship with this tree," said one tenant, Maya Rolbin-Ghanie.
"It was in literally almost every single one of our windows…a refuge from living in the city and better air quality. Just kind of general entertainment as well, with all the birds and squirrels living in it. It was a majestic 100-year-old tree," she said in an interview.
Maryla Zylicz who has lived in the building with her husband for 25 years experienced a similar feeling of disbelief when she saw the tree was gone.
"My first reaction when I arrived home that day was utter shock followed by sadness that I can't even begin to express –I felt like crying," she said.
"But when I found out that no permit was given, that it was an illegal act I guess it all turned into anger and extreme frustration. That tree was so dear to us," Zylicz said.
EXTREME TRIMMING
The tree met its untimely end on Aug. 25, though at first, when Rolbin-Ghanie saw from her window that some workers were trimming a branch, she was happy about it.
"We thought that they were there to cut a broken branch from the ice storm back in April that still had not been trimmed," she said.
As she left for an appointment, she realized that too many branches were being sawed off.
"I started to drive away and I got a horrible feeling like a slow realization. Wait a minute, could they possibly be cutting down that tree?" she said.
It took a good part of the day, she said, but when she returned home, just a stump remained.
Rolbin-Ghanie's partner Maciek Janicki spoke to the building's superintendent that day who said by way of explanation that he'd advised the building's owner to cut it down because "this tree could potentially compromise the foundation at some later date with its roots," she said.
PERMIT OR NO PERMIT?
The owner of the building, Moshe Englander, told CTV in an email that the tree needed to come down because it was a safety hazard.
"The tree was in a dangerous situation that could have caused injury or worse to the residents of the block," said Englander whose company Royal European Investments is registered as the property's owner.
Englander also said he thought the proper permits had been acquired.
"My understanding was that the company that cut the tree had all the required licences and permits to do the job," he wrote.
But Janicki determined that wasn't so. The day the tree was being chopped up, the tenant contacted the Cotes-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (CDN-NDG) Borough and spoke to an inspector from the Department of Permits and Inspections.
"We waited two days to find out that no, in fact, he did not have a permit," Rolbin-Ghanie said. That was corroborated in an email sent to CTV by the borough on Friday.
"We can confirm that no permit is under study or was given for cutting down a tree at 6186 Notre-Dame-de-Grace Avenue," said Etienne Brunet, who is the CDN-NDG's head of communications.
He also said an inspector has visited the site to confirm the "felling" of the tree and to speak with residents.
"We are gathering court evidence and will send the information to the DPCP (prosecutor) so that a fine can be issued," Brunet said.
ON THE OFFENSIVE
The back-and-forth was complicated by Englander shifting the blame for the tree-cutting onto the tenants.
"The same people that have asked me many times to remove the tree because it's dangerous, are the ones calling now around all the media to make a fuss," he said.
But that's disputed by Rolbin-Ghanie who said "no, no, that's completely false. We never asked for the tree to be removed."
Zylicz agreed that's not what they asked for and sent CTV the email her husband wrote to the building owner back in late May, asking him specifically to have only the "tree limb" removed "before it comes down and hurts someone."
Englander also implied the tenants are just angry about a rent renewal increase, something the tenants also deny, saying they are following the legal housing tribunal process and will pay wherever they are legally bound to pay in the end.
The residents said they can't get their tree back but decided to speak out to save other trees and other Montreal residents from the same fate."Landlords need a permit to cut down a tree so you could question work that's being done and potentially stop something unnecessary like this in its tracks," said Rolbin-Ghanie
"I felt and still feel a huge sense of loss," said Zylicz.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Harrods owner whose son dated Diana, dead at 94
Mohamed al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Diana, Princess of Wales, has died, Fulham Football Club said in a statement.
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, won't attend arraignment hearing
Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Nova Scotia becomes first province to stop holding immigration detainees
Nova Scotia has become the first province to stop holding immigration detainees on behalf of the federal government.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
Toronto
-
Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Police arrest man who allegedly fled scene of GTA crash that left exchange student, 22, dead
A 26-year-old man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a female cyclist in Malton last week has been arrested.
-
Small-town Ontario company takes a swing at redesigning the golf bag
The traditional golf bag hasn't changed very much over the years, but a company from a small town in Ontario is trying to change that, taking a swing at a new design.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
London
-
Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend
Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in east London, Ont.
A cyclist has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city on Friday afternoon.
-
Student influx adds to London’s housing crunch
It’s move-in weekend, as thousands of post-secondary students descend on London, Ont. to attend Western University and Fanshawe College.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Police cleared in northern Ont. arrest that left woman with broken ribs
Police were not at fault when a stabbing suspect suffered broken ribs and a fractured sternum during an arrest in northern Ontario, the province’s police watchdog said Friday.
Calgary
-
Macleod Trail closed in southeast Calgary due to man on overpass
Macleod Trail has been closed in south Calgary because of a police incident.
-
Record-high home sales and another inventory drop for Calgary last month
Calgary saw record-high home sales in August but low inventory remains an issue, according to a new report.
-
Much has changed, much is left to do 32 years after first recognition of a community, first Pride
Calgary has a long gay history that is seldom told.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
Vancouver
-
'They weren't taking him seriously': Family frustrated by alleged lack of care before B.C. inmate's death
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
-
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
-
Big events coming to Stanley Park mean the potential for big-time traffic congestion, board warns
Large-scale events will draw crowds to Stanley Park this month, and visitors are being asked not to drive unless it's absolutely necessary.
Edmonton
-
Union says bus driver injured in 'most severe' attack of the year; 2 teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Central Alberta woman leads rescue effort to save N.W.T. horses
A central Alberta woman who once called Yellowknife home recently travelled more than 50 hours to save 25 animals, including goats, budgies and 18 horses, from wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Cyclist killed, driver hospitalized in highway crash near Sherwood Park
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
Windsor
-
99-year-old golfer happy to be back on course as Essex County flood cleanup continues
Rita Georgeff turned 99 years old on Monday — but she wasn’t able to celebrate at her favourite golf course. 'I heard it was really, really flooded,' she said.
-
Man shot on his front porch in Windsor’s west end: WPS
Just before midnight, police posted to social media that Wellington Avenue was closed between College Street and Erie Street and officers were on scene of a shooting.
-
Amherstburg reaches 'confidential settlement' with former employee
A confidential settlement between the Town of Amherstburg and a former director of corporate services who departed from her role more than two years ago has been reached.
Regina
-
Riders in search of first Labour Day Classic win in 4 years
The heated rivalry between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan will go head to head for the 58th annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday and the Riders hope to come out on top against the Blue Bombers for the first time since 2019.
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
Sask. pilots new program to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations
A pilot project, which allows the province to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations to live in Saskatchewan as permanent residents, has made its debut in the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
-
Cobden residents in over their head as fight grows against rising water rates
Cobden residents pay some of the highest water and wastewater bills in the province, following renovations to the Ottawa Valley town's wastewater treatment plant.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.