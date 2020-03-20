MONTREAL -- To push people to practice social distancing more effectively CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery said she will tape off areas she’s seen people congregating.

“Since many people are not practicing social distancing, I have instructed our services to place yellow police tape around children’s play structures and soccer goal posts,” she wrote on Facebook.

Many in the city have reported that they have been seeing children gathering in playgrounds, playing soccer and doing other group activities.

Montgomery said the response to her post has been positive, and she warned citizens to listen to experts' advice to isolate socially.

“We all need to behave as if we are carriers of this virulent virus,” she wrote. “Go for a walk or bike ride, but stay away from large groups.”