

CTV Montreal





Kathleen Weil says she's not going anywhere.

The MNA for NDG and the minister responsible for the English-speaking community said Thursday that wants to put an end to rumours she won't run in the fall election.

Political analyst Bernard Drainville has been fuelling speculation Weil isn't going to run again.

Drainville has been making the commentaries on the radio and on TV quoting what he says are ‘Liberal sources.’

Weil, however, said she's been working with the executive in her riding to plan a nomination meeting.

There's no truth to the rumours she's planning to leave politics, she confirmed.

“I really don't know if this was all just invented by somebody. I have no idea. All I can tell you is no. Absolutely not. I have a very close relationship with everybody in NDG and my executive,” she said.

“I find it really reprehensible how people can speculate publicly about somebody's intentions, and here I am, minister responsible for democratic institutions. It really struck me how it goes to the heart of democracy -- to do things properly, not to insinuate and not to spread rumors, especially falsities,” she added.

Three Liberal MNAs have confirmed they won't be running again: Karine Vallieres, Andre Drolet and Pierre Reid.



The Quebec election is set for Oct. 1.