NBS Sharing Dance Day - FREE dance rehearsals

Date, Time & Address of the event

Date: April 11-May 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Location: Conseils des arts du Montreal, 1210 Sherbrooke St. E

Date: Every Wednesday from April 11-May 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Location: Corps et Ame en Mouvement, 743 Marmier, Longueuil QC

Date: Every Saturday from March 24-May 26 (no classes May 5 and May 19)

Time: 2:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Adaptadanse (accessible/modified classes), 743 Marmier, Longueuil QC

A short description of the event

NBS Sharing Dance Day is offering FREE dance rehearsals for dancers of all ages and abilities! No experience required! Rehearsals will prepare you to shine in community dance performances on June 1st at NBS’ Sharing Dance Day 2018 Montreal and other NBS Sharing Dance Day events across the country! This year’s theme is environmental stewardship!

This is a great chance to get some exercise and have fun. Gather your family, friends, neighbours, and co-workers and get dancing! To learn more about Sharing Dance please visit: sharingdance.ca.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information

Canada’s National Ballet School

Phone:416-964-3780

Contact: : sharingdance@nbs-enb.ca