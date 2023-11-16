National Lacrosse League to host game at Place Bell in Laval

The National Lacrosse League will host a regular-season game between the Toronto Rock and New York Riptide at Place Bell on Feb. 16, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday.

It's the first time in over 20 years that the league will host a regular-season game in Quebec.

The former Montreal Express played their last game at Molson Centre, now known as Bell Centre, in 2002.

The 10,000-seat Place Bell is home to the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate.

The game is part of the NLL's Unboxed series, a grassroots initiative across North America designed to introduce the box lacrosse game to youth in non-NLL cities.

Montreal, through a program called the "Castors de Montreal," is one of nine new "NLL Unboxed Lacrosse Communities."

The event will also include educational clinics for young girls and boys, parents, and coaches, as well as interactive experiences for fans on game day at Place Bell.

"Interest in box lacrosse, from the grassroots to the professional level, continues to skyrocket in Quebec, and we are proud to be able to take this next step in bringing the NLL and our elite athletes to Laval and the greater Montreal area," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood in a statement."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.