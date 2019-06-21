

CTV Montreal





Several celebrations were held around Montreal on Friday to mark National Indigenous People’s Day.

“We know much about the Canadian culture but I think Canadians and Montrealers and Quebecers know not so much about us,” said Kahnawake resident Ray Deer.

The holiday dates back to 1996 and Liberal MP Marc Miller said it offers a chance to celebrate and reflect on the importance of First Nations communities.

“It’s a very important day for Canadians, particularly non-Indigenous Canadians to turn their minds to issues that aren’t things they wake up with,” he said.

Among the other ceremonies held was a street renaming in Lachine. The new name, Skaniatarati Ave., means “on the other shore” in the Kanien’keha language and was the name given to Lachine by members of the Kahnawake community.

“Just a few metres away from here the Mohawks collaborated with us to build modern-day Canada,” said Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic.

It wasn’t the only street given a new name on Friday. Amherst St., named for a British general accused of committing atrocities against Native peoples, was redubbed Atateken St. in a ceremony.

In Cabot Square First Nation and Inuit musicians performed. The area is an important one for the community, said Native Women’s Shelter Executive Director Nakuset.

“It’s about cohabitation,” she said. “This is the place where Indigenous people hang out because there’s nowhere for them to go.”

Kahnawake resident Sedalia Fazio said that beyond celebrations, more concrete actions must be taken to move towards reconciliation.

“If they want true reconciliation give us our Indigenous health centre,” she said. “Every single major city in Canada has an Indigenous health centre except Montreal.”