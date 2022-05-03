National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.

A crowd of protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court, early May 3, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees

Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month, a senior U.S. official warned, and the Mariupol steel mill that is the city's last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon